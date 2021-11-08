$105.41 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will announce sales of $105.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.20 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $404.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.77 million to $409.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $439.78 million, with estimates ranging from $428.23 million to $449.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.90.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.30. 6,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,754. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.78. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $130.93 and a 52 week high of $201.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

