Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $15.57 million and $246.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.