S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 32,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 41,815 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 22.6% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.6% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

CSCO traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.80. 235,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,429,443. The stock has a market cap of $239.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

