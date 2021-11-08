Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.55.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $235.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $239.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

