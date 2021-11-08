Raymond James Reiterates “C$4.75” Price Target for Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) has been given a C$4.75 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 53.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crew Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.74.

Crew Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$485.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.01. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$3.58.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.