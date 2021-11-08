Raymond James Reiterates “C$4.75” Price Target for Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) has been given a C$4.75 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 53.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crew Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.74.

Crew Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$485.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.01. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$3.58.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

