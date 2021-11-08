National Bankshares Increases Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$54.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CSFB downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.72.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded down C$0.98 on Monday, reaching C$52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,670,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,865. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$37.30 and a 52-week high of C$54.00. The company has a market cap of C$107.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

