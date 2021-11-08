National Bankshares Boosts Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $63.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of NYSE BBU traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,962. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.51. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $49.47.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 112,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 29.1% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 72,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

