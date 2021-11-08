ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Set at C$17.50 by Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) received a C$17.50 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.31% from the company’s current price.

ARX has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.85.

Shares of ARX traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$13.03. 3,160,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,748. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.68 and a 12 month high of C$13.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

