BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at CIBC

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ERE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.42.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $C$4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. 47,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.96. The stock has a market cap of C$395.17 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.41. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$4.09 and a 1-year high of C$4.82.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.