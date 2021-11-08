Acumen Capital Boosts IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target to C$15.00

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its target price upped by Acumen Capital from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

IBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.29.

Shares of IBI Group stock traded up C$0.31 on Monday, hitting C$13.10. 218,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$6.52 and a 12-month high of C$13.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.78. The company has a market cap of C$410.33 million and a PE ratio of 27.75.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$113.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IBI Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

