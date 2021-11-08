Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.1% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $683.33.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $662.64. 10,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $629.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

