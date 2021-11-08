$1.66 EPS Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.70. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.