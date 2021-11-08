$1.66 EPS Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.70. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

