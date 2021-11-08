Brokerages Set Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Target Price at $38.31

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,644. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $59.79.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 185.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares in the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 64,610 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 36,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

