Analysts Set Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Target Price at $78.00

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,671. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.70 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

