Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Cormark

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.96.

Shares of TSE TPZ traded up C$0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching C$18.71. The company had a trading volume of 356,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,724. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.42 and a twelve month high of C$19.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 32.47, a current ratio of 32.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

