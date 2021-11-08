Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.62.

Shares of RCI.B traded up C$1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$60.53. 1,011,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,588. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$54.69 and a one year high of C$67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$30.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$60.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.25.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

