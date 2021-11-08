Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$64.50 Price Target at Cormark

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Cormark from C$53.00 to C$64.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.68% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.06.

TSU traded down C$0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$46.51. 61,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$19.89 and a 52 week high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

