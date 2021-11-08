TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at Scotiabank

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.33.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up C$0.13 on Monday, hitting C$29.08. The company had a trading volume of 921,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,152. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$23.76 and a 1 year high of C$29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

