Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,042 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $231,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $262,197.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $264,186.00.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,694. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.73 and a 52 week high of $225.64.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

