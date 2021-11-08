W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.000-$20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.70 billion-$13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $474.50.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $474.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,333. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $484.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

