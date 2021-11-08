XN Exponent Advisors LLC Sells 11,800 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 3.3% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $70,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total transaction of $27,811,767.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,269,729 shares of company stock valued at $799,768,624. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $341.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $961.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.96 and its 200 day moving average is $342.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

