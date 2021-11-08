Retirement Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $57.96. 608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,916. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57.

