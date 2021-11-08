The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 369.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $146.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 669,414 shares of company stock worth $95,509,460. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

