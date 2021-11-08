Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Makes New $82,000 Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 557.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,963,000 after acquiring an additional 707,879 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 94,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

