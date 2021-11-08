Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 1,002 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.49. The stock had a trading volume of 65,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,141. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $239.27. The stock has a market cap of $162.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.55.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.