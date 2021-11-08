Retirement Group LLC Purchases 2,082 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 1,324,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.00. 52,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,074. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $111.35 and a 52-week high of $145.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

