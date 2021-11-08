Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Tower Semiconductor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

TSEM traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,764. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.34. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.