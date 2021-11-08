e-Money Market Cap Tops $16.73 Million (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a market cap of $16.73 million and approximately $140,704.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Money has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

