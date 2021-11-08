FLETA (FLETA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. FLETA has a total market cap of $15.31 million and $1.55 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00052554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00232478 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00097291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

