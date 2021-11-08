Brokerages Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) PT at $584.50

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $584.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $713.28. 4,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,689. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $305.83 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 97.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,865,000 after buying an additional 52,556 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.