Brokerages Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) PT at $584.50

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $584.50.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of EPAM stock traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $713.28. 4,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,689. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $305.83 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 97.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.40.
In other EPAM Systems news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,865,000 after buying an additional 52,556 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.