$1.01 EPS Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. SLM posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 45,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. SLM has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $21.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 3,661.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,152,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,015,000 after buying an additional 3,068,778 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SLM by 801.4% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in SLM by 11.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 720.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,547,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,576 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SLM by 350.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

