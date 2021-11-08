Cape ANN Savings Bank Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cape ANN Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.9% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.31 on Monday, reaching $163.69. 34,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773,648. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

