Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,338,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 95,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.54% of BlackRock worth $2,046,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 146.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $959.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $645.12 and a 12 month high of $967.94. The company has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $897.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $882.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

