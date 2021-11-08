Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $54,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $290.39. 31,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $201.78 and a 12 month high of $291.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

