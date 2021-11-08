iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.58

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 47798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.