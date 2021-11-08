Waddell & Associates LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 57,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,510,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

