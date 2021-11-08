Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.16

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 1020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSHA shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $194,198.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,497,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $171,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

