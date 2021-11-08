Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $400.00

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$400.00 and last traded at C$400.00, with a volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$397.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$381.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$373.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.99.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$60.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.58 million during the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

