Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.58

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.58 and last traded at $67.09, with a volume of 2292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.43.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $889.86 million, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 87,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Clearfield by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

