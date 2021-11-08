Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.16

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.16 and last traded at $50.98, with a volume of 1023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.