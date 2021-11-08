Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.20

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 21,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,899.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 83,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 74.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

