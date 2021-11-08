Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Acquires 624 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,529. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.