Reik & CO. LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.5% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.10. The company had a trading volume of 85,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,043. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.78 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.65. The stock has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

