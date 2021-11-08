West Branch Capital LLC Buys 449 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. EQ LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $471.53. 109,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $448.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.61. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $351.87 and a 52-week high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

