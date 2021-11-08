Retirement Group LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Retirement Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $40,117,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $21,486,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.71. 26,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,039. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

