Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,257 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates comprises approximately 0.6% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.29% of Manhattan Associates worth $26,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after buying an additional 580,286 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after purchasing an additional 207,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,781 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $180.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.22. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

