-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.10). BioLineRx posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth $28,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $558,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLRX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 7,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,833. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.06. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

