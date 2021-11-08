$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.18. Option Care Health posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 613.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,974. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

