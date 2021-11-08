HyperCash (HC) One Day Volume Hits $3.58 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $30.63 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,011.86 or 1.00180064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00055445 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.02 or 0.00546373 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.72 or 0.00312208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00165348 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00014460 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001405 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001872 BTC.

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

