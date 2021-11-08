stETH (STETH) Price Up 27.7% Over Last Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00081509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00083559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00097345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,637.66 or 0.99612170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,745.95 or 0.07202480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00021035 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

